NATO SUMMIT: How strong is the alliance?

Keep your friends close, your enemies closer, they say. So what is Nato’s aim as it tries to come together after the fractious Trump years? Rachel Rizzo Director of Programs at the Truman Center Mark Webber Author of ‘What's Wrong with NATO and How to Fix it’ Tania Latici Center for European Policy Analysis Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.