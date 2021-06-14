World Share

Can the New Israeli PM Save His Thin Majority?

Under Naftali Bennett, the Israelis are finally seeing an end to a long political deadlock. But the former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will be back. Will Bennett be able to save his thin majority? And will a change at the top bring any change in policy towards Palestinians? Guests: Mitchell Barak Political Analyst and Former Aide to Benjamin Netanyahu Mouin Rabbani Co-Editor of Jadaliyya Online Magazine Tom Gross Journalist and Middle East Analyst