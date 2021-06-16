POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TOKYO 2020 and controversial Olympic cartoons - new book!
07:53
World
TOKYO 2020 and controversial Olympic cartoons - new book!
Michael Payne was the International Olympic Committee's first ever Marketing and Broadcast Director. Over the past four decades, few people have been as close to the finance and politics of global sport or have accumulated as much insider knowledge as he has. And now, he has put all accumulated experience into a new book which he describes as an unsanctioned and unofficial history of the Olympics. Toon In! charts the story of the Olympics through 1200 cartoons from 400 of the world’s greatest cartoonists, across 50 countries. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/0fAXyfTMvU8
June 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?