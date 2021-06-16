POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Deep Dive: A history of Black-Palestinian solidarity
11:13
World
Deep Dive: A history of Black-Palestinian solidarity
Muhammad Ali marched for Palestinian rights. Malcolm X met with the PLO. Reggae legend Peter Tosh, Nelson Mandela, and Lauryn Hill have all stood for Palestinian freedom. From the Black Panthers to the Black Lives Matter movement, this mini-doc looks at how many internationalist Black freedom movements, scholars, artists and activists have opposed Israeli occupation for almost six decades. #Palestine
June 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?