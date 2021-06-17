BizTech Share

English Premier League lost $1.4B in 2019-2020 season | Money Talks

Football's richest and most popular competition took a historic hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Losses for the English Premier League reached a record high in the 2019-2020 season as attendance revenues fell and costs continued to rise. But with the government easing social distancing rules as more people get vaccinated, clubs are confident their finances will recover fast. Paolo Montecillo reports. #PremierLeague #Football #Revenues