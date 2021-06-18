POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iranians head to the polls with Ebrahim Raisi expected to win
03:09
World
Iranians head to the polls with Ebrahim Raisi expected to win
Iranians are voting for a new president as Hassan Rouhani's eight-year term of office comes to an end. Polling agencies are projecting a historically low turnout. That is because many Iranians are boycotting the polls, saying the nomination process has favoured a conservative candidate, loyal to the country's clerical leadership. Ali Vaez from the International Crisis Group weighs in. #Iranelection
June 18, 2021
