International response to coronavirus pandemic tops agenda
Ways of learning lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and trying to improve international vaccine co-operation have dominated discussions on the first day of the #AntalyaDiplomacyForum in southern Turkey. Government ministers, high level officials and academics have flown in from around the world to discuss that and other important issues facing the world at the moment. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
June 18, 2021
