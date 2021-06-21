World Share

UN condemns Myanmar’s military coup, calls for arms embargo

In a rare move, the UN general assembly has voted to condemn Myanmar’s military coup. It has demanded a return to democracy and urged member states to prevent the flow of arms into the nation. The Assembly has called on the military junta to release all political detainees including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Damien Kingsbury, professor of political science at Deakin University in Australia weighs in. #Myanmar