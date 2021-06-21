World Share

Why Americans are split on Dr Anthony Fauci

For those of you who aren’t familiar with him; Doctor Anthony Fauci is the face of the American government’s fight against the Coronavirus. A veteran public health expert, he’s served seven U.S. presidents and knows how to survive the slings and arrows of Washington. His supporters believe he’s done a great job in difficult circumstances, especially under president Trump, but his detractors think he’s made a mess of the coronavirus response and some believe he’s not just incompetent but corrupt. Most recently his enemies claim the release of thousands of his emails bear out their worst fears.