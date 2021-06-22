World Share

COVID-19 restrictions: Will ‘Freedom Day’ ever arrive?

For people in England, Freedom Day was supposed to be here by now. Now it’s been put off again until next month - at the earliest. Where’s the evidence for yet another delay? GUESTS: Aziz Sheikh Director of the Usher Institute Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser Simon Kolstoe Senior Lecturer in Evidence Based Healthcare Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.