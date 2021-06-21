POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Ethiopia’s elections be free and fair?
04:07
World
Will Ethiopia’s elections be free and fair?
Polls have opened in Ethiopia for parliamentary elections. Voting is taking place, as war is raging in the northern region of Tigray. There are also concerns over voter turnout and the security of the polls in Africa’s second most populous nation. We speak to Adem Kassie Abebe, programme officer at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance about how challenging it is to hold free and fair elections in Ethiopia. #Ethiopiaelections #Tigray
June 21, 2021
