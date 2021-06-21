POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran President-elect Ebrahim Raisi addresses his country
06:27
World
Iran President-elect Ebrahim Raisi addresses his country
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi says he will improve the country's economy by trusting the Iranian youth and tapping into the country's resources. Speaking at his first media briefing since he won Saturday's election by a landslide, Raisi hailed the voter turnout, despite less than half of all eligible voters taking part in the ballot. Former Iranian diplomat, Mehrdad Khonsari has more. #EbrahimRaisi
June 21, 2021
