Iran's president-elect calls on US to lift all sanctions
06:34
World
Iran's president-elect calls on US to lift all sanctions
Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi has promised to improve relations with regional neighbours, as well as western countries. Speaking at his first news conference since his landslide victory in Friday's election, Raisi called on Saudi Arabia to stop interfering in Yemen. The hardline cleric also demanded the US lift all its sanctions on Tehran, saying Washington had violated the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iranian Affairs analyst, Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm has more. #EbrahimRaisi
June 21, 2021
