UNESCO: Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger' | Money Talks

A UN committee has recommended that Australia's Great Barrier Reef be added to a list of World Heritage Sites that are 'in danger'. UNESCO says the climate crisis is steadily destroying the world's largest reef. But its recommendation has prompted outrage from the Australian government. Angela Murphy finds out why. Ariane Wilkinson is the Great Barrier Reef Program Manager at WWF-Australia. She has more on the implications of UNESCO's recommendation. #UNESCO #GreatBarrierReef #CarbonEmissions
June 23, 2021
