International groups step in to speed up Africa's inoculation drive | Money Talks
07:37
BizTech
Africa's vaccine roll-out is getting a big boost from the World Bank. Its agreed to finance shots for hundreds of millions of people. The World Health Organization also plans to set up a technology hub in South Africa to help low-income countries produce their own coronavirus vaccines. These are the latest moves to help the continent, where immunisation rates have lagged even as cases rise. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Amit Thakker. He's the president of the Africa Healthcare Federation and joins us from Nairobi. #AfricaVaccineDrive #Inoculation #WHO
June 23, 2021
