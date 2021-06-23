BizTech Share

Demand for UK hotels surges amid domestic travel boom | Money Talks

To Britain, where travel restrictions are forcing many people to opt for staycations. But soaring demand, combined with the fact that many of last year's holidays have been rescheduled for 2021, means most accommodation is booked up for months. It's good news for domestic tourism businesses, which have spent long stretches of the past year closed, but perhaps not such good news for holidaymakers desperate to get out of town. Natalie Powell reports. #UKhotels #DomesticTravel #Pandemic