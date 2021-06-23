World Share

Has the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan emboldened the Taliban?

The United Nations says Afghanistan is entering a new and uncertain phase of its decades-long conflict. UN experts briefing the Security Council on Tuesday said the Taliban is continuing an intensive military campaign that will lead to even more violence against the Afghan people. We speak to former adviser to Afghan government Torek Farhadi, who says the withdrawal of US troops encouraged the Taliban to launch further attacks. #Afghanistan