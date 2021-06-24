World Share

Climate court battles: Legal fight to save Planet Earth?

If you make billions from fossil fuels, if you help to pollute the world, then you will face the force of the law. That’s the implication behind a recent Dutch court ruling that Shell must cut its carbon emissions drastically to tackle climate change. Guests: Donald Pols Director of Friends of the Earth Netherlands Catherine Higham Climate Policy Analyst Markus Gehring Specialist in European Legal Studies