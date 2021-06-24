BizTech Share

Everything You Need To Know About the Rising Threat of Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks are rising at an alarming rate in the US as hackers exploit hard-to-trace cryptocurrency. Hackers steal corporate data and sabotage company infrastructure as a way to extort millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. As a result, many companies are choosing to buy up Bitcoin to pay ransom in case they get attacked. It is estimated that six companies in the US fall prey to such attacks every hour.