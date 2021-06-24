BizTech Share

Tourism, economic recovery to top agenda at EU summit | Money Talks

European leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to further co-ordinate their response to the pandemic and the bloc's economic recovery. Reintroducing travel and tourism across the bloc is a priority ahead of the launch of a digital COVID-19 certificate that should make crossing borders easier. Sarah Morice reports. For more on this, Vicky Price joined us from Athens. She's board member at the Centre for economics and business research. #EUSummit #Brexit #DigitalCOVID19Certificate