POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tourism, economic recovery to top agenda at EU summit | Money Talks
08:15
BizTech
Tourism, economic recovery to top agenda at EU summit | Money Talks
European leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to further co-ordinate their response to the pandemic and the bloc's economic recovery. Reintroducing travel and tourism across the bloc is a priority ahead of the launch of a digital COVID-19 certificate that should make crossing borders easier. Sarah Morice reports. For more on this, Vicky Price joined us from Athens. She's board member at the Centre for economics and business research. #EUSummit #Brexit #DigitalCOVID19Certificate
June 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?