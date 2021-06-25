POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey and US hold talks on securing Kabul’s airport
Turkey and US hold talks on securing Kabul’s airport
A delegation from the US State Department has begun two days talks with Turkish officials in Ankara to provide security for Afghanistan’s main airport in the capital Kabul. The mission would begin after US and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan. Turkey has offered to guard and run Hamid Karzai Airport. Orzala Nemat, Director of Research for Better Afghanistan, tell us what that could mean. #Kabulairportsecurity
June 25, 2021
