03:29
BizTech
Pro league tests Australian waters amid pandemic rules | Money Talks
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on international sporting events, with many cancelled or taking place with no spectators. Losses from ticket sales, sponsorship deals and broadcasting rights have been enormous. But the World Surf League is determined not to let COVID-19 curtail its Championship Tour, negotiating with Australian authorities to host competitions around the country in line with safety restrictions. Jade Barker has more on why organisers were so determined to overcome the logistical challenges. #Australia #Surfing #Pandemic
June 25, 2021
