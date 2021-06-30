POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York luxury assisted living facility sees strong uptake | Money Talks
04:06
BizTech
New York luxury assisted living facility sees strong uptake | Money Talks
Like many highly developed nations, the US is facing the problems that come with an ageing population. The Census Bureau projects that over 65s will outnumber under-18s by 2035. This silver tsunami is boosting the elderly care products and services market and increasing demand for senior care living facilities. Kyoko Gasha pays a visit to a recently opened luxury senior living residence in Manhattan. #NewYork #RetirementHomes #AgingPopulation
June 30, 2021
