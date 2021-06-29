POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What triggered fighting between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops?
03:41
World
What triggered fighting between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops?
Ethiopia's government has declared an immediate, unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region after nearly eight months of fighting. Ethiopian troops have been battling the rebel TPLF party forces in the area. Anne Fitzgerald, director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs, weighs in on the ceasefire and what triggered fighting between Tigray forces and the Ethiopian troops. #TigrayCrisis
June 29, 2021
