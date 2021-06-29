POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Is Turkey Disappointed with the EU?
Turkey has expressed its disappointment over the recently concluded European Union summit for again overlooking its membership status. Ankara said the block was hinging relationship between the two sides on a limited scope that deals with refugees. Turkey was also troubled at the EU's one-sided statement on Cyprus, saying it ignored the Turkish Cypriots on the island. So where are the ties between Ankara and Brussels heading? And is the EU only using Turkey to safeguard its own interests? Guests: Basak Yavcan Researcher at the Hugo Observatory Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
June 29, 2021
