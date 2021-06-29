World Share

US Seizes Iranian-Linked Websites and Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Conservatorship

The United States takes down dozens of Iranian websites accused of spreading disinformation, including Tehran's state-run English language channel PressTV. The websites were used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU), which is reportedly run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force (IRGC). They were allegedly in violation of sanctions for working without a license under a US-owned web domain. Is the move hypocritical of the US, the global champion of free speech? Or is it simply a matter of law and order? Also on The Newsmakers, US pop star Britney Spears has launched a scathing attack on what she describes as the 'abusive' conservatorship that controls her life. For the last 13 years, decisions about everything from her finances to her fertility have been made by court-appointed guardians. In speaking out, Spears has highlighted the over-reaching powers of conservatorships and their effect on disability and mental illness Guests: Matthew Brodsky Middle East analyst and Senior Fellow at the Gold Institute for International Strategy Mahsa Alimardani Researcher with the human rights organisation ARTICLE 19 Lisa MacCarley Probate and conservatorship lawyer