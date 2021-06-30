POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Uganda uses drones to deliver medication to remote areas | Money Talks
02:53
BizTech
For many people living with HIV, securing access to medication is a constant challenge. In Uganda, authorities are putting drone technology at the forefront of their management of healthcare in remote areas, ensuring treatment is available to those who need it in hard to reach areas. Medical drones will be used to deliver drugs to HIV patients in the islands of Kalangala in central Uganda. Solomon Serwanjja reports. #Uganda #Drone #MedicalDeliveries
June 30, 2021
