Catalonia’s independence fight: Split or solution?

Spain’s decision to pardon nine pro-independence Catalan leaders may be a sign that Madrid wants to take the heat out of talk of separatism for that area of the country’s north east. But it’s been described as “show-boating that fools no one” by the man who is leading the push for independence from exile. And with protests on Spanish streets against the pardons, is the move likely to increase tensions rather than the opposite? GUESTS: Andrew Dowling Reader in Hispanic Studies Mar Aguilera Professor of Constitutional Law Pieter Cleppe EU Policy Analyst Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.