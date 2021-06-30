POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon: The Worst Financial Crisis in 150 Years
25:00
World
Lebanon: The Worst Financial Crisis in 150 Years
The World Bank has described Lebanon’s current state as the worst financial crisis in 150 years. Since 2019 the Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its value and more than half the population lives below the poverty line. The government raised the price of fuel in an attempt to stem crippling shortages, but all it seems to have done is further anger a population that has already run out of patience. Guests: Mustafa Allouch Vice President of the Future Movement Ahmed al Assi Secretary of Political Relations for the Opposition Party Citizens in a State. Jad Ghosn Journalist Specialising in Lebanese Politics and Economy
June 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?