CIRCULAR ECONOMY: Time to change the system?

Think of Spain and you may imagine sand, sea and sangria. But it’s a country becoming drier by the day with predictions that 20,000 people a year could die because of rising temperatures. And so Spain says it’s aiming to be a circular economy within 30 years to fight climate change - everything that’s used - is used again. No waste. Is it possible Karl Williams Director of Centre for Waste Management at UCLAN Matthew Agarwala Economist at University of Cambridge Robin Osterley CEO of Charity Retail Association Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.