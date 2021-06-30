World Share

Tigrayan rebels rule out truce after govt declares ceasefire

On Monday, the government in Addis Ababa announced a unilateral ceasefire, but only after losing control of the regional capital, Mekelle. Government troops abandoned the city in the face of an advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front. They continue to take more territory and say they reject the possibility of a truce and will not rest until the Ethiopian military and its allies have left. Jason Mosley from The University of Oxford has more. #Tigray