Elon Musk launches $10B satellite network, Starlink
05:54
BizTech
Billionaire Elon Musk is building a satellite network to beam broadband internet around the world. The company doing it is called Starlink, and Musk unveiled it at the Mobile World Congress, with the promise of bringing internet to hundreds of millions of people. Santosh Rao is partner and Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. He joined us from Princeton, New Jersey. #ElonMusk #Starlink #SpaceX
July 1, 2021
