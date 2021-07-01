POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Authorities seek answers as rescue operations grow desperate | Money Talks
07:45
BizTech
Authorities seek answers as rescue operations grow desperate | Money Talks
Now to the US state of Florida, where rescue workers are still holding out hope that they'll find survivors of the collapse of a beachside high-rise building. Last week's incident has left more than a dozen people dead, and more than 100 are still missing. State and federal authorities are investigating what caused the building to crumble, and inspecting other buildings in the area. Paolo Monticello reports. For more on this, Kit Miyamoto spoke to us from Davis, California. He's CEO of Miyamoto International, a global structural engineering and disaster management firm. #Florida #BuildingCollapse
July 1, 2021
