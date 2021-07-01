POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Canada's Brutal Past | Hong Kong's Future
Canada's Brutal Past | Hong Kong's Future
This July 1 is the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party and it coincides with Hong Kong’s anniversary pro-democracy protests. However, Hong Kong’s streets were quiet in comparison to Beijing’s celebrations. A national security law that criminalises acts of subversion was brought in one year ago. In his address to the nation, President Xi Jinping made a point in saying that social stability would be ensured. But has Hong Kong lost its autonomy? Also, the recent discovery of mass, unmarked graves of Indigenous children near former residential schools in Canada is once again highlighting the country’s brutal past and continued injustices towards Indigenous communities. The discoveries have resulted in the cancellation of many July 1 Canada Day celebrations. Guests: Holden Chow Vice-Chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst Simon Cheng Hong Kong dissident Rachel Snow Indigenous Consultant in Calgary
July 1, 2021
