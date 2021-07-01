World Share

Republican states ban critical race theory in schools

A number of Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed laws banning the race theory from being taught in classrooms, others are trying to do the same. But defenders of the theory hold that it's time for America's schools to reflect deeper conversations on race. We speak to Republican Political Strategist, Melik Abdul and Khaled Beydoun from Wayne State University School of Law about this contentious issue in the US. #CriticalRaceTheory