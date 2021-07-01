POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Republican states ban critical race theory in schools
10:52
World
Republican states ban critical race theory in schools
A number of Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed laws banning the race theory from being taught in classrooms, others are trying to do the same. But defenders of the theory hold that it's time for America's schools to reflect deeper conversations on race. We speak to Republican Political Strategist, Melik Abdul and Khaled Beydoun from Wayne State University School of Law about this contentious issue in the US. #CriticalRaceTheory
July 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?