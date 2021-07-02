BizTech Share

Oil prices have surged 45% in 2021 due to rising demand

Brent crude hit 76 dollars a barrel on Thursday on the prospect of strengthening demand. Oil prices are increasing, even as OPEC and its allies consider boosting output over the next few months. Back in May 2020, the 24-nation group known as OPEC+ agreed to make historic output cuts of almost 10 million barrels per day. It slashed production as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out demand. The curbs were tapered to eight million barrels a day, in the last quarter of 2020. Ellen Wald joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's the president of the energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting.