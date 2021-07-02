POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US troops leave Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years
05:37
World
US troops leave Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years
The US and its allies have left Bagram air base in Afghanistan after a nearly 20-year mission. The base had been the centre of American military power in the country and is now under the control of the Afghan military. The move is part of a complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is set to be completed by September. Shahzad Aryobee, Afghanistan's ambassador to the Czech Republic, has more on the withdrawal. #BagramAirfield #
July 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?