Denmark Looks to Invest in Turkey’s Booming Wind Energy Sector

Some of Asia’s key markets for wind and renewable energy have been adversely affected by COVID-19. This has led many companies to look for alternatives. Denmark, one of the world’s leaders in wind turbine manufacturing, is eyeing Turkey and its potential to become a regional hub. Denmark’s ambassador to Turkey, Danny Annan speaks to Strait Talk about that potential and relations with Turkey as a whole. Guests: Danny Annan Danish Ambassador to Turkey