Hundreds of refugees stage hunger strike in Brussels for legal status

More than 400 undocumented workers are staging a mass hunger strike in Belgium. They are trying to pressure authorities into granting them the right to remain in the country. They have been camping out for six weeks at several locations in the capital Brussels, including a church and a university canteen. Gamaal El-Attar, from the International Federation for Rights and Development weighs in. #Refugeehungerstrikes