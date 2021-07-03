World Share

Philippine’s President Duterte Threatens Vaccine Decliners With Jail

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, frustrated by the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in his country, threatened vaccine decliners with jail time or an injection of Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used to treat animals. And this isn’t the first time Duterte has courted controversy. He is known for his violent war on drugs as well as for making ‘shocking’ statements. Double Check looks at his harsh polices and style of governance.