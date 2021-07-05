World Share

Bagram air base handed back to Afghanistan’s military

The last US and NATO forces have left Afghanistan's Bagram air base. The departure marks the end of the American presence at the compound that became the centre of US military power in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden has said US forces will be gone by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City. Tom O'Connor, senior foreign policy writer for Newsweek, weighs in. #Taliban #USWithdrawal