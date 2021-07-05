World Share

Bezos hands over to Amazon web services chief Andy Jassy

The founder of the world's biggest online retailer, Jeff Bezos, is handing over the mantle to Andy Jassy. Amazon was founded 27 years ago and is now one of the most valuable public companies in the world. Bezos is also one of the richest people - worth almost $200 billion. Allyson Stewart-Allen of International Marketing Partners explains why Amazon will continue to grow, even without Bezos at the helm. #Bezos