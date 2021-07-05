POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bezos hands over to Amazon web services chief Andy Jassy
03:47
World
Bezos hands over to Amazon web services chief Andy Jassy
The founder of the world's biggest online retailer, Jeff Bezos, is handing over the mantle to Andy Jassy. Amazon was founded 27 years ago and is now one of the most valuable public companies in the world. Bezos is also one of the richest people - worth almost $200 billion. Allyson Stewart-Allen of International Marketing Partners explains why Amazon will continue to grow, even without Bezos at the helm. #Bezos
July 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?