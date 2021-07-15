POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
VIKTOR ORBAN: The EU's Disrupter-in-Chief?
26:00
World
VIKTOR ORBAN: The EU's Disrupter-in-Chief?
The most recent worry for some EU countries is a Hungarian law on sex education in schools. For his part Victor Orban wants to limit the powers of the European Parliament. He wants national assemblies to be able to veto EU laws. If you're in a club and insult that club, should you be expelled? There are calls for Hungary to be kicked out of the EU, as the country’s leader denounced what he called “The Sovietization” of the bloc.
July 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?