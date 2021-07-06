BizTech Share

President Biden orders probe into latest ransomware attack | Money Talks

President Joe Biden has ordered US intelligence agencies to investigate the latest ransomware attack to rock the country. Security firm Huntress Labs believes the Russia-linked REvil organisation is behind the hacking of hundreds of American businesses. It's the latest in a string of cyberattacks that have raised concerns about national security for the Biden administration. Fore more on this, we spoke to Pierluigi Paganini. He's a cybersecurity and intelligence expert, and CEO at computer software firm Cybhorus. He joined us from Napoli, Italy. #CyberAttacks #NationalSecurity #Ransomware