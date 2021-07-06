POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amazon founder steps down as CEO to focus on other ventures | Money Talks
07:54
BizTech
Amazon founder steps down as CEO to focus on other ventures | Money Talks
It's the end of an era at the world's largest e-commerce firm. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is giving up the post of CEO to devote his attention to other parts of an ever-growing portfolio. Paolo Montecillo has more on Amazon's future, and what's next for the world's richest man. We were joined by Daniel Ives. He's an equity research analyst specialising in the technology sector, and is the managing director of Wedbush Securities in New York. #Amazon #JeffBezos #Ecommerce
July 6, 2021
