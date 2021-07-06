POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Regional Peace and Stability Continue To Drive Turkey-Russia Ties?
14:06
World
Will Regional Peace and Stability Continue To Drive Turkey-Russia Ties?
Turkey and Russia have often found themselves to be sitting on the different sides of the fence in several conflicts, such as in Syria or Libya. Despite these differences, the two countries have continued their co-operation in matters concerning regional peace and stability. But as the political dynamics continue to shift in the region and across the world, will Turkey and Russia be able to continue their partnership uninterrupted? Guests: Furkan Kaya Assistant Professor at Yeditepe University Ivan Starodubtsev Political Analyst
July 6, 2021
