Turkish E-Commerce Companies Look Westward for Growth
While Turkey's e-commerce sector isn't as big as Europe's, it has still shown exponential growth in recent years. In 2020, the country's total e-commerce sales stood at $27.4 billion, a 66 percent increase in volume from the preceding year. The sector continues to attract international investors, and at the same time local Turkish companies are making purchases of online start-ups in Europe to further expand their businesses. Guests: Emre Ekmekci President of the Turkish E-commerce Association Michael Wade Professor of Innovation and Strategy at IMD Business School
July 6, 2021
