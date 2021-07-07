World Share

Nuclear Diplomacy | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

The US and Iran have held six rounds of indirect talks in Vienna, since April, in an attempt to revive the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); signed in 2015 by President Obama. Three years later, President Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement. A final round of negotiations is expected to begin over the next few days, with France, Germany, the UK, Russia and China —other main signatories to the agreement —acting as go-betweens. The leaders of France, Germany and China called on all parties involved to seize ‘the window of opportunity for an agreement’. While some expect a final agreement to be announced on July 14, the sixth-year anniversary of the JCPOA, many obstacles remain. Guests: Sadegh Zibakalam Professor of Political Science, Tehran University Dennis Ross Former Special Assistant to President Obama and Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy Joe Cirincione Senior Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft