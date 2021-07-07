BizTech Share

The Cannes Film Festival makes a return | Money Talks

As the world economy charts a path to COVID-19 recovery - the film industry is directing a comeback of its own. The 74th Cannes Film Festival has returned after being canned last year for the first time since World War 2. It's the first major international cinema event to attempt an essentially full edition. Organisers are banking on strict health and safety protocols to keep cameras at the world's biggest film festival rolling. #CannesFilmFestival #Pandemic #SpikeLee