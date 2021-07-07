Ancient tannery in Fez preserves traditional techniques | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Ancient tannery in Fez preserves traditional techniques

Colourful leather goods are staple Moroccan souvenirs. So much so that they account for 15 percent of the country's exports, worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The process of preparing the leather is time-consuming - a specialised technique dating back thousands of years. And while the pandemic has diminished profits for many tanneries, one ancient business hopes that by keeping its traditional methods alive, it can revive the economy too. Tayyibe Aydin reports. #AncientTannery #Morocco #Leather